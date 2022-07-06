STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's term ending, no Muslim among BJP MPs

The opposition has been accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Muslims, but the saffron party has maintained that its MPs work for all communities.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Parliament House complex, during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Rajya Sabha term of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ending on July 7, the BJP will have no Muslim MP among its 395 Members of Parliament.

Naqvi, who resigned from the Cabinet today, was among the three BJP Muslim MPs whose term ended during the recent round of Rajya Sabha polls to 57 seats across 15 states but none of them were renominated by the party.

The term of two others, former Union minister M J Akbar and Syed Zafar Islam, has already ended.

The opposition has been accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Muslims, but the saffron party has maintained that its MPs work for all communities and are not representatives of any religion.

Over the decades, Muslim BJP MPs have had a nominal presence in Parliament.

Naqvi himself has been a Rajya Sabha member for three terms, Najma Heptulla for two terms and Shahnawaz Hussain, currently a minister in the Bihar government, was elected to Lok Sabha twice.

Naqvi was a Lok Sabha member for one term as well.

Sikander Bakht, a founder member of the party and one of its first three general secretaries, was a Rajya Sabha member twice.

It will be after a considerable period of time that the BJP will not have any Muslim MP.

ALSO READ | BJP plans mega outreach to Pasmanda Muslims

To questions about the development, BJP minority morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui asserted that politics should not be attached with religion and that MPs are elected as representatives of the people and not of any religion.

"So even if someone from our religion or caste is not there, we should understand that our own countrymen are there. Responsibilities keep on changing in the BJP and I am confident that the party will ensure representation of all communities," he said.

The party also has Muslim lawmakers in some states, including one each in Bihar and UP.

However, there is a buzz about the party's outreach to Muslims, India's largest minority community, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP leaders at its recent national executive meeting in Hyderabad to cultivate deprived sections in communities other than Hindus as well.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the party's good performance in local polls in some regions with a sizeable Muslim population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Muslim MP Najma Heptulla Shahnawaz Hussain
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arif Mohammad Khan, Najma Heptulla, Amrinder Singh in list of V-P probables
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp