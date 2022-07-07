Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially took charge of his post at the state secretariat Mantralaya on Thursday.

A puja was held at the tastefully decorated office of the chief minister before Shinde took charge.

His chamber had a large photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a picture of Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe next to it.

As soon as he entered the secretariat building, Shinde paid floral tributes to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking to reporters, Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde-led faction of MLAs, said Bal Thackeray was nobody's property.

"Balasaheb belongs to the entire state and nobody can change this fact," he said, when asked about the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's objection to the use of the late Sena founder's name and photograph by the Shinde group.

Targeting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Kesarkar said, "Raut is closer to Sharad Pawar, I don't know about Uddhavji. When I realised that the Shiv Sena is facing problems in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress), I tried to convince Uddhavji. I have never met him for a ministerial post."

"In 2014, he had told me he was unable to make me a cabinet minister because he had to give first priority to Sena leaders who had worked with Balasaheb. That is why I respect Uddhavji," he said.

ALSO READ | SC order on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to decide Shinde government’s fate as party factions spar over symbol

Kesarkar also criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's decision to replace Bhavana Gawali as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

"With such an action, you are insulting women. She is a five-time MP, who has held the Shiv Sena flag high," he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Wednesday nominated Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, replacing Gawali.

He also said that it is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu, a tribal community member, has been nominated for the post of the country's President.

Some mediapersons asked him about his view on Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale urging former CM Uddhav Thackeray to ask party MPs to support NDA's nominee Murmu, considering her tribal roots and contribution to the social sector.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an opportunity to Murmu to become the country's President. It is a matter of pride and honour. I am also proud that a tribal community member has been nominated for the post," he said.

The presidential election will be held on July 18.

Asked about a photograph of him with NCP chief Sharad Pawar going viral on social media platforms, Shinde said he had not met the veteran politician recently and the picture was not a recent one.

ALSO READ | Joined Eknath Shinde to get funds for development works, says Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal

Shinde said after becoming the CM, he had not met Pawar.

The CM further said Pawar is a big leader in the state and the country, and wondered what is wrong in meeting him.

"I have met him on earlier occasions. As the chief minister, I can meet him anytime," he added.

Shinde had also said rumours were spread that he had met Pawar on Tuesday.

"My photo with NCP chief Sharad Pawar is being made viral. There was no such meeting. Please don't believe in rumours," Shinde tweeted on Wednesday.