STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amravati killing was meant to spread terror, NIA tells court, gets custody of accused

Umesh Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati on June 21, allegedly for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Published: 08th July 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after the killing of chemist Umesh Kolh on June 21, in Amravati, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The accused arrested in connection with the killing of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe were involved in terrorist activities, the NIA on Thursday told a court here.

The special court for National Investigation Agency cases sent the seven accused in NIA custody till July 15 after hearing the arguments.

Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati on June 21, allegedly for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma whose remarks about Prophet Mohammad had triggered a huge controversy.

While the NIA sought the accused's custody for 15 days, special judge A K Lahoti remanded them in the custody of the federal probe agency till July 15.

ALSO READ | Amravati murder: PFI leader questioned by police; NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

There was "incremental substance" against the accused to show they were involved in terrorist activities, the NIA told the court.

The accused had no personal enmity with Kolhe but their intention was to terrorize people, the prosecution said.

A similar crime had taken place elsewhere too, the NIA said, apparently referring to the murder of a tailor in Udaipur who had supported Nupur Sharma.

There was a deep-rooted conspiracy, the agency told the court.

ALSO READ | Amravati pharmacist killers might have been 'inspired' by ISIS, say officials

Advocate Sharif Shaikh, appearing for one of the accused, argued that the prosecution did not mention which terrorist organization was involved in the crime and no specific information was given.

He also said there were no grounds for invoking the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused had spent enough time in the custody of Amravati police and now they should be sent in judicial remand, the lawyer argued.

Advocate Kaashif Ali Khan, appearing for another accused, made similar submissions while opposing NIA custody and application of UAPA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umesh Kolhe National Investigation Agency Amravati Murder Nupur Sharma BJP Prophet Mohammad
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp