STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron sub-variant BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog

In its previous bulletin dated June 13, which was also released on Sunday, the Insacog said BA.2 continues to be the dominant lineage in India.

Published: 10th July 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Omicron sub-variant BA.2's offspring BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation or disease severity, and a few deaths reported recently are due to comorbidities, Insacog said in its June 20 bulletin released on Sunday.

In the bulletin, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) said many BA.2 cases have been reclassified to BA.2.38.BA.2.38 seems to be the prevalent sub-lineage in the latest sequencing batches, it said.

"However, so far this has not led to any increase in hospitalisation or any report of increase in disease severity. A few deaths that have been reported recently, are due to comorbidities. COVID-appropriate behavior is likely to reduce the spread of the infection and hence continues to be recommended," it said.

In its previous bulletin dated June 13, which was also released on Sunday, the Insacog said BA.2 continues to be the dominant lineage in India.

"However, hospitalisation due to the severity of the disease has not been observed that much. INSACOG is closely monitoring the current situation," it said.

In another bulletin of May 30, the Insacog informed that till then, five cases of BA.4 and three cases of BA.5 had been reported in India.

The Insacog reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

ALSO READ | Omicron sub-variants are better at evading vaccines, antibody treatments: Study

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron BA.2.38 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp