STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Disqualify Congress MLAs Lobo, Kamat', Goa Congress urges Speaker, says they joined hand with BJP to split Opposition party

"The BJP wanted to repeat what they have done in Maharashtra through money and muscle power. We ensured on Sunday that the defection in our party stops," Patkar said.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Congress Leadrer Michael Lobo. (Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress on Monday filed petitions with the Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar seeking disqualification of its MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat.

The Congress has accused the two MLAs of hobnobbing with the ruling BJP to bring about a split in the opposition party.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said disqualification petitions have been filed against Lobo and Kamat, adding that the Speaker had been informed about the party's decision to remove Lobo as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

"Disqualification petitions have been filed against both the MLAs as they have voluntarily given up membership of the party. There is a Supreme Court judgment which states that any anti-party activity amounts to giving up of the membership of the party," Patkar claimed.

He said the move by the BJP to split the Congress Legislative Party had failed as it could not muster the required numbers of legislators needed to do so without attracting anti-defection law provisions.

"The BJP wanted to repeat what they have done in Maharashtra through money and muscle power. We ensured on Sunday that the defection in our party stops," Patkar said.

The BJP is resorting to such tactics as it does not want any opposition in the states where they are ruling, Patkar alleged.

The Congress had on Sunday claimed that Goa's ruling BJP was trying for a two-third split of its 11-member legislative party, and offering huge money for the defections.

Congress Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao attacked the BJP for allegedly offering money to its MLAs to split.

"Many of our MLAs were offered a huge amount of money to switch from the party. I can't express it... I am shocked about the amount of money the BJP offered to them," he said.

"In spite of offering huge money, six of our MLAs have stood firm. I am proud of them. The BJP was trying for two-third split in the Congress, so a minimum of eight MLAs leave the party," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Goa disqualification MLAs Michael Lobo Digambar Kamat
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp