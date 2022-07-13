Droupadi Murmu visit: BJP to woo Chhattisgarh tribals

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will tour tribal-dominated and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on July 15. Her visit has shifted the focus of political dynamics around the tribals that constitute around 31% of the state population.

The Opposition BJP, which continues to struggle after a poll debacle in the last state election, has set its eye on cashing on candidature of Murmu to win over tribal communities.

“Her nomination and tour of the state will revive the BJP’s prospects and strengthen the party’s outreach among the tribal voters in constituencies having a predominant Adivasi (tribal) population,” said a senior BJP leader.

Chhattisgarh has 29 out of the 90 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

