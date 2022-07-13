STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Droupadi Murmu visit: BJP to woo Chhattisgarh tribals

Chhattisgarh has 29 out of the 90 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Published: 13th July 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu

NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will tour tribal-dominated and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on July 15. Her visit has shifted the focus of political dynamics around the tribals that constitute around 31% of the state population. 

The Opposition BJP, which continues to struggle after a poll debacle in the last state election, has set its eye on cashing on candidature of Murmu to win over tribal communities.

“Her nomination and tour of the state will revive the BJP’s prospects and strengthen the party’s outreach among the tribal voters in constituencies having a predominant Adivasi (tribal) population,” said a senior BJP leader.

Chhattisgarh has 29 out of the 90 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Chhattisgarh tribals
India Matters
Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
67 Israeli surveillance drones on the deal street
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp