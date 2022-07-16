STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: Admin of WhatsApp group linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh held

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Even as evidence continues to emerge over the suspected terror module busted in Patna’s Phulwarisharif area, the Bihar Police on Friday arrested an alleged administrator of a WhatsApp group called ‘Ghazba-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national, Faizan.

Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said they arrested the administrator, Iliayas Tahir, who was circulating objectionable material among members. “Tahir wanted to launch a jihad in the country next year as he was successful in linking 181 people to the group so far,” Dhillon said, adding that Tahir and his associates had chalked out their plan by chatting on a ‘Direct Jehad’ group.

People from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen were linked to the ‘Ghazba-e-Hind’ group. Besides these, one more WhatsApp group was created recently, with 10 members from Pakistan and Bangladesh so far.

“Both the WhatsApp groups were being used for propagating fanatic ideology and carrying out anti-India activities,” Dhillon said.  Dhillon clarified that Tahir’s arrest was not linked to the module busted on July 11.

Convicted RJD MLA Anant Singh loses Assembly membership 

Patna: Giving a jolt to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bihar Assembly on Friday revoked the membership of party MLA Anant Singh after he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, cartridges, hand grenades and other weapons from his house in his ancestral village of Ladma in Patna district. RJD may now field Anant’s wife Neelam Devi in the bypolls to the seat. The Assembly had earlier terminated the membership of RJD’s Raj Ballabh  Prasad Yadav after he was convicted in a rape case.

