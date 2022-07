Voting to elect new President concludes, Droupadi Murmu likely to win

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Voting for the presidential poll ended on Monday with 98.90 per cent of the electors permitted to vote in the parliament house exercising their franchise, Returning Officer PC Mody said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi cast their votes at the parliament house. Voting also took place in state assemblies across the country.

Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Briefing reporters after the voting, Returning Officer Mody said out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.

Earlier, the officer had said that six MPs did not cast their vote, but the figure was revised to eight after recompilation of the data.

"Ballot boxes will reach Delhi via road and air by evening, assistant returning officers will accompany them," said Chief Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody.

The counting will take place on July 21.

