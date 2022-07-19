Home Nation

Rape-accused Arunachal BJP MLA goes into hiding, court rejects bail plea

SP Neelam Rega said Tassar did not take part in Monday's Presidential election. The police had sent a team to the state Assembly hoping that the MLA would come and cast his vote.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

(Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh has gone into hiding after a pregnant woman accused him of raping her.

Lokam Tassar, who represents the Koloriang constituency, had allegedly raped the 24-year-old woman on July 4 at his residence near state capital Itanagar.

The MLA's plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court on Monday. The police said Tassar was absconding and will be arrested as soon as he is traced.

"The case is under investigation. We raided his house but did not find him. He is absconding," Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Neelam Rega told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

He said Tassar did not take part in Monday's Presidential election. The police had sent a team to the state Assembly hoping that the MLA would come and cast his vote.

ALSO READ | After flood, Assam battles Japanese Encephalitis, 27 lives lost in 15 days

"It's a very sensitive case. All briefings will be done by the PRO in the police headquarters," the SP summed up. The PRO could not be reached over the phone.

The district and sessions judge in Yupia rejected the MLA's bail petition after the counsel of the woman had objected to it, suspecting that the accused might "influence and lure the witnesses".

Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Itanagar Women's Police Station accusing the MLA of raping her.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his ruling BJP will take stern action against Tassar if the charges against him were found to be true by the court.

"Nobody is above the law. The law will take its course," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokam Tassar Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp