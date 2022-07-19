Rape-accused Arunachal BJP MLA goes into hiding, court rejects bail plea

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh has gone into hiding after a pregnant woman accused him of raping her.

Lokam Tassar, who represents the Koloriang constituency, had allegedly raped the 24-year-old woman on July 4 at his residence near state capital Itanagar.

The MLA's plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court on Monday. The police said Tassar was absconding and will be arrested as soon as he is traced.

"The case is under investigation. We raided his house but did not find him. He is absconding," Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Neelam Rega told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

He said Tassar did not take part in Monday's Presidential election. The police had sent a team to the state Assembly hoping that the MLA would come and cast his vote.

ALSO READ | After flood, Assam battles Japanese Encephalitis, 27 lives lost in 15 days

"It's a very sensitive case. All briefings will be done by the PRO in the police headquarters," the SP summed up. The PRO could not be reached over the phone.

The district and sessions judge in Yupia rejected the MLA's bail petition after the counsel of the woman had objected to it, suspecting that the accused might "influence and lure the witnesses".

Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Itanagar Women's Police Station accusing the MLA of raping her.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his ruling BJP will take stern action against Tassar if the charges against him were found to be true by the court.

"Nobody is above the law. The law will take its course," he said.

GUWAHATI: A BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh has gone into hiding after a pregnant woman accused him of raping her. Lokam Tassar, who represents the Koloriang constituency, had allegedly raped the 24-year-old woman on July 4 at his residence near state capital Itanagar. The MLA's plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court on Monday. The police said Tassar was absconding and will be arrested as soon as he is traced. "The case is under investigation. We raided his house but did not find him. He is absconding," Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Neelam Rega told The New Indian Express on Tuesday. He said Tassar did not take part in Monday's Presidential election. The police had sent a team to the state Assembly hoping that the MLA would come and cast his vote. ALSO READ | After flood, Assam battles Japanese Encephalitis, 27 lives lost in 15 days "It's a very sensitive case. All briefings will be done by the PRO in the police headquarters," the SP summed up. The PRO could not be reached over the phone. The district and sessions judge in Yupia rejected the MLA's bail petition after the counsel of the woman had objected to it, suspecting that the accused might "influence and lure the witnesses". Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Itanagar Women's Police Station accusing the MLA of raping her. Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his ruling BJP will take stern action against Tassar if the charges against him were found to be true by the court. "Nobody is above the law. The law will take its course," he said.