NEET horror: NTA fact-finding team to submit report in four weeks in Kerala ‘innerwear’ incident

One of the candidates’ fathers lodged a police complaint, following which five women, who were involved in the frisking and forcing girls to remove their innerwear, were arrested Tuesday.

Published: 20th July 2022 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

A NEET aspirant enters the examination centre at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra

A NEET aspirant enters the examination centre at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three-member fact-finding team, which will probe Kerala ‘innerwear’ incident, will submit its report in four weeks, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said.

The three committee members are Dr Sadhana Parashar, senior director, NTA; Shylaja O R, Principal, Saraswathi Vidyalaya Arappura Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and Suchitra Shyjinth, Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor Ernakulam.

According to NTA, the committee members will visit the spot and verify the facts after talking to all concerned persons, including the girl students, who were forced to remove their innerwear before taking the NEET exam on Sunday.

One of the candidates’ fathers lodged a police complaint, following which five women, who were involved in the frisking and forcing girls to remove their innerwear, were arrested Tuesday.

The committee will also verify the security/frisking protocols of NTA, as detailed in its information bulletin on ‘barred items and dress code’ and NTA NEET(UG)-2022 guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers and invigilators were followed.

ALSO READKerala horror: Female students asked to remove innerwear at NEET exam centre

NTA said that the committee would give necessary recommendations.

“The Committee will submit its report in 4 weeks,” officials said.

NTA, which had earlier denied that the incident had happened and dismissed the allegation as fictitious, announced a fact-finding committee following directions from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who received many representatives from Kerala on Tuesday. 

The National Commission for Women (NCW), which described the incident as “shameful and outrageous” to the modesty of the young girls, asked the NTA  to conduct an “independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action by law against the responsible.”

