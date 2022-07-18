Kerala horror: Female students asked to remove innerwear at NEET exam centre

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In an incident that invited widespread criticism, female students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) were allegedly forced to remove their innnerwear at an exam centre near Ayoor in Kollam on Sunday. With angry parents up in arms, the State Human Rights Commission sought a report from Kollam rural SP. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the state government will take up the issue with the Centre.

The incident came to the light when a student's parent filed a complaint before the Kollam Rural SP. According to him, the students were forced to remove their innerwear before entering the exam hall allegedly over a metal hook. He alleged that about 90 female students had to undergo the humiliating experience at the exam centre.

The Kollam rural Police collected statements of the student. The Kottarakkara DySP will conduct an investigation into the matter.

According to the parent, the NEET exam notification has not mentioned such search procedures. He said his daughter has been preparing for the exam since she was in the 8th grade. My elder daughter is a medical student. She had attended the NEET exam but had never faced any kind of trauma.

"After completing primary search, my daughter was asked to remove her inner wear because the metal detector has found some metal in her innerwear. When she refused to comply, she was told that she won't be allowed to appear for the exam, thus forcing her to do so. After the humiliating experience he lost all confidence. Her hard work has been wasted. We don't think the exam will be conducted again and probably my daughter may not make it," he said.

He said the girls were taken to a separate room where they were asked to remove innerwear. "Our children were forced to write the exam under such painful circumstances. It is mental torture. I don’t know when my daughter will recover from the trauma," he added.

With the incident getting wide attention, the State Human Rights Commission sought a report from the SP, to be submitted within 15 days.

Speaking to the media, minister R Bindu termed the incident unfortunate. "Definitely such incidents will psychologically affect the students. We will take up the matter and convey our anguish to the National Test Agency (NTA) and the Union Government," she said. A slew lf students unions including SFI, KSU and AISF took out protest march to the college where the exam was held.

Meanwhile, the college authorities denied any involvement in the incident. "It was members of an NTA agency who conducted physical search of the aspirants. None of our staff were part of the frisking processes. During the NEET exam, the NTA staff have the authority to conduct all exam procedures. Generally, the college will only have authority to provide logistical support," said the college authorities.

