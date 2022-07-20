Home Nation

Rumblings of discontent emerge in Yogi Adityanath government 2.0

Jr Jal Shakti minister quits over bureaucratic indifference, PWD minister Jitin Prasada sulks over action against officials by CMO

Published: 20th July 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

NO SWEET NEWS FOR NOW: In this file photo, CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh feed each other sweets as they celebrate the party's victory in the bypolls. (PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Rumblings of discontent have started emerging in Yogi government 2.0 just four months into governance. While Dinesh Khatik, junior minister of Jal Shakti, left the state government baffled by announcing his resignation on Wednesday, cabinet minister for PWD, Jitin Prasada, was said to be upset with the action taken by the CMO against his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and five other senior officials of the department over complaints of irregularities and corruption in transfer and posting of engineers.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, considered to be an influential Dalit leader, sent his resignation from cabinet through a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday. In his letter, the minister claimed to be a victim of bureaucratic indifference saying he was being ignored by the officials of his department.

While announcing his resignation, Khatik, a two-time MLA from Hastinapur, complained that the officials of the level of principal secretary neither listened to him nor inform him about the meetings and other developments taking place in the JalShakti department.

Khatik claimed that the officers were deliberately ignoring him as he belonged to a scheduled caste.

The copy of the letter is doing rounds on social media. Khatik did not attend the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi on Tuesday relinquishing the security and official vehicle provided to him.

However, he put only the officers on target saying that he was being made to feel that the MoS should not expect anything more than an official car. However, the minister did not say anything about his senior Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also state BJP chief.

Khatik also made claims about prevailing corruption in departmental transfers and postings. Referring to an instance where he sought information on July 9 about transfers after receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption, the minister said that he was yet to get the response from officials concerned. He even claimed that the PM’s favourite Namami Gange project was also marred by corruption on the ground.

On the other, another Yogi minister, Jitin Prasada, heading PWD, is believed to be disenchanted with the action initiated by Chief Minister’s Office against the officers of his department over the irregularities found in transfer and postings of engineers.

As per the sources, Prasada met CM Yogi Adityanath after the cabinet meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday and believably met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to put forth his stand. However, he rejected the claims of discontent saying he was working under CM Yogi Adityanath who had the policy of zero tolerance to corruption. “In case of anomalies, action is imperative,” he said. 

The office of CM Yogi Adityanath cracked the whip on the PWD officials removing Prasada’s OSD Anil Kumar Pandey on Monday over his alleged role in irregularities including involvement of money in transfer and posting of engineers. It was followed by the suspension of five senior officers of the department in the matter.

The CM had taken the notice of complaints of anomalies in departmental postings on July 12 and had set up a probe committee comprising Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and senior IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi. 

As per the official spokesperson, on the basis of recommendations of probe report, besides Pandey’s removal, the axe of suspension fell on five officers including PWD Head of the Department and Engineer-in-chief Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena and Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative officer Pankaj Dixit and head clerk Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.  Even a vigilance probe has also been ordered into the transfers in PWD.

ALSO READUP Dalit minister writes to Shah announcing his resignation, cites 'bureaucratic indifference'

Over the action on the officers of his ministry, Prasada said strict action would naturally be taken if irregularities were detected. “This will be coupled with more changes as per the requirement. There is no question of unhappiness or discontent,” maintained Prasada.

 “We are following the policy of zero tolerance to corruption and working under CM Yogi to come up to people’s expectations,” he added. He, however, accepted that he had sought time to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah a week back but was yet to get it.

Anil Kumar Pandey, who was removed on Monday, has been with Prasada since he was a Union Minister in UPA II. He called him when he took over as a minister in Yogi government after joining the BJP last year in June and appointed him as his OSD. Prasada is a member of UP legislative council.

Meanwhile, sending out a word of caution to all his ministers following a series of irregularities in PWD and health department, CM Yogi said that no act of corruption would be tolerated. He asked the ministers to take all the decisions on merit instead of depending on their personal staff completely.

The CM was speaking to the group of ministers after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. Yogi also asked the cabinet ministers to take their juniors along. Probably being in the knowhow of the discontent of Khatik, CM Yogi categorically told the cabinet ministers to work in tandem with Ministers of state keeping them abreast of all the developments and inviting them to departmental meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Dinesh Khatik Dalit leader Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh cabinet
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp