Home Nation

After offering to quit, UP minister meets Adityanath; says will continue on post

The minister in the letter alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik on Thursday met CM Yogi Adityanath, saying he put up his all issues before him and will continue on his post.

The meeting came after a letter of Khatik to Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering to quit surfaced on social media.

The minister in the letter alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.

Khatik met Adityanath at 5 Kalidas Marg, the CM's official residence here. "Whatever my issues were, I have put them before the CM. Action will be taken," Khatik told reporters after coming out from the CM's residence.

"The government is running under the leadership of the CM, who has a zero-tolerance policy (towards corruption) and he will continue to work. I will also continue working," Khatik said.

State Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the meeting. When specifically asked whether action will be taken against officers, Khatik only said, "I have put all issues before him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Khatik Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp