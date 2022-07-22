Home Nation

Assam logs 15 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis, one more fatality

The new fatality due to the infection was reported from Biswanath district in the last 24 hours, the National Health Mission, Assam said in the press release.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:45 PM

Japanese encephalitis

Japanese encephalitis (For representational purposes)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: One more person died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, taking the toll to 38 this month, an official release said Friday.

Fifteen fresh cases also raised the tally to 251, it said.

The 15 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis were recorded in Baksa, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Jorhat, Charaidew, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Nalbari, the statement said.

ALSO READAfter flood, Assam battles Japanese Encephalitis, 27 lives lost in 15 days

Two persons died of the infection on Thursday and 10 such cases were reported.

Altogether 251 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in Assam since July 1 this year, it said.

