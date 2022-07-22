Congratulations pour in from states for Draupadi Murmu as she wins Presidential poll

By PTI

LUCKNOW/ JAIPUR: Governors, chief ministers and leaders of various political parties Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being elected as the country's next president, saying it will strengthen women empowerment.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Murmu, 64, won by an overwhelming margin against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college.

"I congratulate Murmu for her grand and historic victory," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in his message.

"The victory of Murmu is a living picture of immense public confidence in the all-inclusive and all-touching nature of 'New India' and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

Celebrations broke out outside the Rajasthan BJP headquarters in Jaipur and the party workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential poll.

"Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called up Droupadi Murmu and personally congratulated her for being elected as the 15th President of the country," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed hope that Murmu would discharge the constitutional obligation of strengthening India's democracy with full responsibility.

"The chief minister has conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Murmu on being elected as the President of India," an official statement said.

In a tweet, BJP state president Satish Poonia said a "tribal woman from a small village in Odisha reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and this is the beauty of India's democracy".

He told reporters that the election of Murmu as the President will strengthen women empowerment.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated Murmu and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, "Many congratulations to honourable Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of the country."

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar also congratulated Murmu on her win in the presidential poll.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said the win of Murmu, who has become a symbol of women's education, valour and empowerment, is a unique example of India's vibrant democracy.

"Heartfelt congratulations to respected Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country," Khattar tweeted.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala also congratulated Murmu.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu.



The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

In a tweet, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "Congratulations & best wishes to Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected 15th President of India. Coming from a modest background & becoming President of our country, her story is an inspiration for millions. I am sure she will work hard for the welfare of all sections of society".

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa extended his best wishes to Murmu for a fruitful tenure.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "Congratulations to Smt.Droupadi Murmu on her election as 15th President of India. We are hopeful the new President will fully live up to the expectations that our countrymen, especially the minorities, the backward & the downtrodden sections, have of her".

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma also congratulated Murmu on her "historic" victory in the presidential poll.

Congratulating Murmu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Your election to the top constitutional office marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the direction of women's empowerment and healthy democracy".

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022.



India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri also extended her good wishes to Murmu on her election to the top office saying the country had got its first tribal woman president in her.

"I am confident that the country will rise to new heights under your presidentship," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Murmu's election was a proud moment and a historic day for the country.

"Hearty congratulations to Smt.Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment and a historic day for our country. On behalf of the people of UT of J&K, I extend my best wishes to her," Sinha tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Congratulations to the 15th #Rashtrapati #DroupadiMurmu Sahiba. I hope that her term in office is marked by a return to the ethos enshrined in the Constitution by our founding fathers".

In a tweet in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said, "Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to Droupadi Murmu, a woman of exploited and very backward tribal society, on being elected today with huge votes in the election for the post of President of the country. She will prove to be an efficient and successful President, country hopes so".

"Being the first woman presidential candidate from ST category in the country, the BSP rose above party politics and gave her support and vote. Now the government should cooperate with her in fulfilling their responsibilities according to the right intention of the Constitution so that the public expectation is fulfilled and the country's prestige increases immensely," she said in a separate tweet.

