Home Nation

Portion of Bundelkhand expressway develops potholes due to rains, days after opening by PM Modi

The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

Published: 22nd July 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bundelkhand expressway

A damaged road on the Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALAUN: A portion of the Bundelkhand expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains here, within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 296-km-long road.

The portion of the road developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to rains at Chiriya Salempur in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Wednesday night, said UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay.

The potholes were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic, he added.

The authority deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

When contacted by PTI, District Magistrate Chandani Singh did not respond to calls.

The incident drew criticism, with BJP MP Varun Gandhi questioning the quality of the construction work and seeking action against officials and the companies concerned.

The incident also gave ammunition to the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress to attack the government.

Varun Gandhi in a Hindi tweet said, "If the expressway built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore cannot withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality."

"The head of the project, the engineer concerned and responsible companies should be summoned and action be taken against them," he added.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru road relaid by BBMP for Modi visit collapses soon after he leaves

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a Hindi tweet said, "This is a sample of the quality of the BJP's half-finished development. The Bundelkhand expressway was inaugurated by big people and within a week huge pits of corruption came out on it. It is good that the runway was not built on it. The caving-in of the Bundelkhand expressway just days after its inauguration proves corruption of the double-engine BJP government in the construction of the road. The CM should apologise for endangering lives of people by inaugurating half-finished Bundelkhand expressway," the Samajwadi Party said in a Hindi tweet and also tagged a video.

The UP Congress also targeted the BJP government on Twitter, saying the government had promised pothole-free roads.

The development has taken a hit after four days of inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway, it said.

On the day of inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the Yogi Adityanath government alleging corruption in the "half-finished" project.

PM Modi had inaugurated the 296-km-long expressway on July 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundelkhand expressway PM Modi potholes
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp