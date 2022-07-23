8-year-old boy from Bihar is 'World's youngest serial killer,' say reports

By Online Desk

If reports are to be believed, an 8-year-old boy from Bihar, Amarjeet Sada, whose life is steeped in poverty, is the "youngest serial killer in the world."

He was born in 1998 in the village of Mushahar in Bihar. He has murdered three people. Sada committed the first murder at the age of 7.

"Born in 1998 in the village of Mushahar in Bihar, India, Amarjeet Sada is believed to have murdered three people, including family members, by the time he was eight years old in separate incidents between 2006 and 2007," the Daily Mirror reports.

In 2006, Sada allegedly murdered his six-year-old cousin, the daughter of his uncle. It is thought he also killed his own baby sister who was only eight months old. His last victim was even younger - a six-month old baby girl called Kushboo who lived in the neighbourhood, the report says.

It has been stated that when in police custody, Sada smiled a lot and showed no remorse after admitting he murdered his sister a few months earlier and his cousin the year before.

The Daily Mirror quoted The Sun story as saying that "At the time of his capture, one psychologist called him a "sadist who derives pleasure from inflicting injuries".

He is understood to have been released in 2016 and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The Daily Mirror report noted that other especially young killers across the world include James Fairweather from Essex, who was just 15 when he murdered two victims and was planning another before his arrest.

In America, serial killer Harvey Miguel Robinson, 47, has been on death row since the 1990s for raping and killing three victims in Pennsylvania when he was 17.

Meanwhile, Craig Price is the youngest serial killer in US history after stabbing Rebecca Spencer, 27, to death 58 times aged 13, and killing two others by the time he was 15.

