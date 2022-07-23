Government failed to check oxygen, remdesivir black-marketing; gave wrong Covid death figures: Opposition

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government failed to prevent the black-marketing of oxygen and remdesivir, and gave "wrong" figures on Covid fatalities, Opposition MPs said Friday, while also raising the issue of high out-of-pocket expenditure on health.

During a discussion on a private member's bill, The Right to Health Bill, 2021, Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan said several people succumbed to the Black Fungus infection caused due to the use of water in oxygen cylinders which was not fit for humans.

The Bill has been introduced by RJD MP Manoj Jha, seeking free healthcare for all.

"Whatsoever private hospitals were there, whatsoever small hospitals were there, they opened shops and the government failed to control them and stop black marketing of oxygen, (anti-viral drug) remdesivir '' Ranjan said.

She said that hospitals were charging around Rs 20 lakh for the treatment of coronavirus patients and a doctor told her that he was charged Rs 30 lakh because he had a health insurance.

Ranjan said that one of her relatives had to spend Rs 15 lakh on the treatment of Black Fungus.

"How did Black Fungus occur? It was not because of corona. The water used in oxygen cylinders was not meant to be given to people. It was for factory use. It was not filtered water. You, in a haphazard manner, gave oxygen from those oxygen cylinders due to which several people lost their lives. Several people lost their eyes, several had brain tumour, several faced issues in nose, several lost jaws," Ranjan said.

She said that only those government hospitals that were built during the Congress regime such as the AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital etc did not face a shortage of oxygen.

Ruling party members in the House objected when she alleged doctors in government hospitals were being biased against patients who gave references of opposition MPs.

BJP member Rakesh requested the Speaker to expunge her statement, saying it was an insult to medical practitioners.

Ranjan said under the Ayushman Yojana, the government has made provision for kidney dialysis, chemotherapy etc at public hospitals but primary healthcare centres under Panchayats don't even have labs for blood tests, facilities for X-ray and ultrasound.

BJP member Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde said during the discussion that some people also have the "disease of lying".

He criticised political leaders who called Covaxin and Covishield Modi vaccine and made statements against its use.

Raising the issue of the health budget, AAP member Sanjay Singh said the government has reduced corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent, causing a loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the exchequer, but healthcare gets just a "mention" of 2 per cent.

He said it is a shame for every member of the House if even after 75 years of independence a woman had to deliver a baby outside the Safdarjung hospital.

Several members who participated in the discussion said the government needs to allocate more funds for the healthcare sector.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik said the budget allocation towards healthcare is about 1.4 per cent of the GDP while it should be in the range of 2.5 per cent at least.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted there was a need to be prepared for future pandemics.

Attacking the treasury benches, Congress member Rajani Ashokrao Patil alleged wrong figures were given on COVID-19 deaths.

She said while the government provided one set of figures on fatalities, the WHO gave out different numbers.

K Keshava Rao (TRS) said that healthcare allocation should not be less than 6 per cent of the GDP as against the current level of around 1.4 per cent.

He noted that funds were needed to expand healthcare infrastructure.

John Brittas CPI (M) said that healthcare needs to be given the importance it deserves.

He asked Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek more budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector.

Brittas noted that the high cost of treatment in private hospitals was pushing thousands of people into poverty.

Fauzia Khan (NCP) also criticised high out-of-pocket expenses related to the hospitalisation in the country.

The House was adjourned for the day after special mentions by the members.

CPI (M) member V Sivadasan raised the issue of the problem faced by students in writing their UGC NEET exam on July 9 where many candidates missed their papers due to a last-minute change in the examination centre.

He demanded giving a second chance to candidates who lost opportunity due to alleged mismanagement of the exam and called for inquiry in the matter.

