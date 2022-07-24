Home Nation

WATCH | Activist Khalid Saifi not getting proper medical treatment in jail, claims wife

His blood sugar level is 400. He is also having blood pressure issues and fever, she said, alleging that her husband is not getting proper medical treatment in the jail.

Published: 24th July 2022 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Khalid Saifi

Activist Khalid Saifi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The wife of activist Khalid Saifi, currently lodged in Mandoli Jail here, on Saturday alleged that her husband is not in good health and demanded immediate medical assistance to him.

Nargis Saifi posted two videos on the official Twitter handle of Saifi, the founder of the United Against Hate, accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

In the videos, the woman is seen crying and saying that she received a call from Saifi who said his health is not good.

His blood sugar level is 400. He is also having blood pressure issues and fever, she said, alleging that her husband is not getting proper medical treatment in the jail.

However, the jail officials said that Saifi's health condition is alright. "Saifi's medical condition is alright.  A jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required," a senior police official said.

ALSO READDelhi High Court asks cops to respond to Khalid Saifi’s bail plea

Khalid Saifi, founder of the organisation ‘United Against Hate', was arrested in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. He is accused of being the “mastermind” of the riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

READ HERE | I have every right to protest; not indicative of conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalid Saifi Mandoli jail Delhi riots northeast Delhi riots
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp