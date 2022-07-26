Chhattisgarh forest department yet to act on Centre’s plea to cover open wells

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh forest department has not initiated any action as asked by the Centre to ensure covering of open wells located in and around forests to safeguard wild animals from getting killed or maimed. The department has given the response to a query under the Right to Information.

The union ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has written to Chief Wildlife Wardens of all states and union territories early February this year to cover the open wells stressing the need for the protection of wildlife and construct safety walls.

The forest buffer zones, which mark the transition between jungle areas and human habitation, are dotted with uncovered open wells, many remaining dry after the monsoon. With the wild animals competing over the decreasing prey base and their territory are forced to venture out into human settlements and simultaneously are at risk of falling into uncovered wells.

The Centre has written to states following the concern raised by the Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi over the unsecured wells that has emerged as another threat to wildlife leading to their casualties and serious injuries.

Singhvi, unhappy over the “lackadaisical approach” of the forest department, has asked the additional chief secretary (Forest) to fix the responsibility on officials if any wildlife gets killed or maimed after falling in open wells.

ALSO READ | Cover up all open wells near forests, Centre tells states, UTs

“Such callous attitude of the department is unacceptable. If the forest officials would have been really worried, they would have taken swift action. At least should have raised essential budgetary demand under their Annual Plan Operation (APO) for the works related to cover the open wells under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. But nothing has been done”, Singhvi thundered.

In India, hundreds of wild animals including leopard, jackal, civet, wolf, jungle cat, hyenas, elephant calf, bear among others die every year after accidentally falling into open wells in and around forests. Several animals die, many sustained enduring disabilities are unfit to be released back into the wild and kept either at a rescue centre or zoo as they cannot fend for themselves.

Black bear that fell in open uncovered well

The forest officials stated they are not in a position to comment on why no action has been initiated. PCCF (Wild Life) PV Narsingh Rao said that the reason could be known from the state forest headquarter. However, the officials in Raipur cited that the PCCF (wildlife) can only respond.

“The officials are passing the buck with little realisation about the pressing need to act”, Singhvi said.

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh forest department has not initiated any action as asked by the Centre to ensure covering of open wells located in and around forests to safeguard wild animals from getting killed or maimed. The department has given the response to a query under the Right to Information. The union ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has written to Chief Wildlife Wardens of all states and union territories early February this year to cover the open wells stressing the need for the protection of wildlife and construct safety walls. The forest buffer zones, which mark the transition between jungle areas and human habitation, are dotted with uncovered open wells, many remaining dry after the monsoon. With the wild animals competing over the decreasing prey base and their territory are forced to venture out into human settlements and simultaneously are at risk of falling into uncovered wells. The Centre has written to states following the concern raised by the Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi over the unsecured wells that has emerged as another threat to wildlife leading to their casualties and serious injuries. Singhvi, unhappy over the “lackadaisical approach” of the forest department, has asked the additional chief secretary (Forest) to fix the responsibility on officials if any wildlife gets killed or maimed after falling in open wells. ALSO READ | Cover up all open wells near forests, Centre tells states, UTs “Such callous attitude of the department is unacceptable. If the forest officials would have been really worried, they would have taken swift action. At least should have raised essential budgetary demand under their Annual Plan Operation (APO) for the works related to cover the open wells under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. But nothing has been done”, Singhvi thundered. In India, hundreds of wild animals including leopard, jackal, civet, wolf, jungle cat, hyenas, elephant calf, bear among others die every year after accidentally falling into open wells in and around forests. Several animals die, many sustained enduring disabilities are unfit to be released back into the wild and kept either at a rescue centre or zoo as they cannot fend for themselves. Black bear that fell in open uncovered wellThe forest officials stated they are not in a position to comment on why no action has been initiated. PCCF (Wild Life) PV Narsingh Rao said that the reason could be known from the state forest headquarter. However, the officials in Raipur cited that the PCCF (wildlife) can only respond. “The officials are passing the buck with little realisation about the pressing need to act”, Singhvi said.