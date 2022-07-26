Home Nation

Suspected case of monkeypox found in Bihar, has no travel history

The patient has been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the health department and asked to stay in home isolation till the receipt of the test report from NIV, Pune.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A suspected case of monekeypox has been found in Bihar's Patna City within 24 hours of an alert sounded by the state health department. The 45-year-old victim, a beautician by profession, however, has no travel history.

Patna civil surgeon Dr KK Rai said that a four-member medical team has been set up to inquire into the health of the woman, who developed symptoms of Monkeypox. “A team of virology department of the Patna Medical College and Hospital has collected the sample,” he said.

The sample would be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. The patient has been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the health department and asked to stay in home isolation till the receipt of the test report from NIV, Pune.

The patient's husband, a lawyer by profession, also doesn't have any travel history. “It will the first case of Monkeypox in the state if the test report confirmed it,” Dr. Rai said, adding that all the medical officers, auxiliary midwives and other staff have been put on alert.

On Monday, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey held a high level meeting with senior officials of the department. The minister directed the department officials to make people aware of symptoms of the viral zoonotic disease as per the guidelines of the union government and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to medical experts, the disease has similar symptoms to smallpox, although it has less clinical severity. The health department officials across the state have been asked to follow standard operating procedures while dealing with the infected people.

On July 23, the WHO declared declared Monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

