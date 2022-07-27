As Rajbhar's SBSP pulls out of tie-up with SP, other allies lean towards Akhilesh again

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With Samajwadi Party (SP)-Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) alliance coming to an end in UP, the other two SP allies – Keshav Dev Maurya-led Mahan Dal and Dr Sanjay Chauhan-led Janwadi Party (Socialist) have hinted at re-joining the tie-up.

Both Mahan Dal and Janwadi Party (Socialist) had parted ways with SP-led alliance after the assembly polls. While Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya was miffed at not being given any seat in Legislative Council polls by the SP, Janwadi Party (Socialist) chief Dr Sanjay Chauhan was disenchanted with Akhilesh Yadav’s approach towards by-poll for Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats.

Six smaller parties including Mahan Dal, SBSP, Janwadi Party (Socialist), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia had contested UP Assembly polls together with SP.

While SBSP and RLD won six and eight seats respectively, Mahan Dal, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) drew blank. However, Pallavi Patel of Apan Dal (K) won Sirathu seat but as an SP candidate.

With SBSP chief OP Rajbhar going to town with the claim that his party had played a very crucial role in helping SP improve its tally, the other allies felt a little left out in the alliance. Now after SBSP parting ways with SP, both Mahan Dal and Janwadi Party (Socialist) leaders have started heaping praise on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as the leader of backward classes.

Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya while expressing the desire to join the alliance again has put forward the condition. He has demanded the SP leadership to keep Swami Prasad Maurya out of the party.

Enjoying a respectable clout among Mauryas, Swami Prasad Maurya had joined SP just ahead of UP Assembly elections leaving the BJP. However, he failed to win his assembly segment of Fazilnagar in Kushinagar and has been rehabilitated by Akhilesh Yadav in Council.

“I will do all the hard work and Swami Prasad Maurya will reap the benefit,” Mahan Dal chief said. He added that he would re-join the SP-led alliance only when Swami Prasad Maurya was out. However, it is a rare possibility.

On the other, Janwadi Party (Socialist) chief Dr Sanjay Chauhan, who comes from Nonia community among Scheduled Castes, claimed in a changed tone that he was with SP and would remain with it. Nonia community has around 2.3 per cent of electorate.

Taking a jibe on SBSP chief OP Rajbhar, Chauhan told the media persons that Rajbhar was not a man of ideals and ideology. “He does politics for his personal gains,” added Chauhan.

Chauhan had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections on SP ticket from Chandauli but lost it to Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP. He had secured around five lakh votes.

