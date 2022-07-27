Gujarat hooch death toll reaches 32; 78 in hospital

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat went up to 32 on Tuesday, police said, adding that at least 78 people are being treated at Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad Civil Hospitals.

The incident came to light on Monday after people from Rojid village fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. “There are 24 people who have died in Botad district and 56 people are being treated at the hospital. We have arrested several accused involved in supplying spurious liquor and two FIRs are lodged,” Bhavnagar IG Ashok Yadav said.

At least six people of Dhandhuka taluka have died, while 12 are admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The death toll is likely to go up, police said. The state government on Tuesday formed a committee to probe the tragedy. Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi said, “Subhash Trivedi, IG (CID-crime), will head the committee, which will give its report within three days.”

At a press conference in Gandhinagar, Ashish Bhatia, DGP, said, “The kingpin is Jayesh Khavadia, who works with a firm dealing in methyl alcohol. He had stolen 600 litres and sold it to his cousins Vinod and Sanjay Bhikhabhai for Rs 40,000.” “A bootlegger, identified as Vipul Kavadiya, who had brought the alcohol from Vinod, also died after drinking illicit liquor,” he added.

Politics over tragedy

The hooch tragedy in the ‘dry state” has come as a major embarrassment to police and the ruling BJP. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal said, “The question is if Gujarat is a dry state, how is alcohol being sold openly? Who is benefitting?” He visited Bhavnagar government hospital and met the families of the victims. Congress leaders also met the kin of the deceased at Rojid village of Botad. Gujarat Congress working president and MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani said, “In the land of Gandhi and Sardar, this is what we find.”



