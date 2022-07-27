Home Nation

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for over 3 hours on day 3

No fresh summons were issued, officials said. Sonia Gandhi reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over three hours on the third day of her deposition in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case.

No fresh summons were issued, officials said. Sonia Gandhi reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Congress workers protest outside Nagpur ED office against questioning of Sonia Gandhi

The session began around 11.15 am. The team of investigators included the main probe officer and a person who took down statements dictated by the Congress chief.

Sonia Gandhi left the ED office around 2 pm. The 75-year-old Gandhi was questioned for over eight hours in the last two appearances and faced about 65-70 questions, officials said. She is understood to have faced a set of 30-40 more questions on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest in Mumbai against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Herald case Enforcement Directorate Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp