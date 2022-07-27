National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for over 3 hours on day 3

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over three hours on the third day of her deposition in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case.

No fresh summons were issued, officials said. Sonia Gandhi reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.

The session began around 11.15 am. The team of investigators included the main probe officer and a person who took down statements dictated by the Congress chief.

Sonia Gandhi left the ED office around 2 pm. The 75-year-old Gandhi was questioned for over eight hours in the last two appearances and faced about 65-70 questions, officials said. She is understood to have faced a set of 30-40 more questions on Wednesday.

