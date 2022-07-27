Home Nation

Unrest in Sullia after BJP youth leader's murder 

A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police resorted to shutting down all shops, establishments and hotels in the area amid protests by people.

Published: 27th July 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Unrest prevailed in Bellare and other places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, who was hacked to death by an unidentified motorbike-borne duo.

The youth was just about to return home on Tuesday night after closing his poultry shop when he was brutally attacked by the two assailants who were on a bike registered in Kerala.

The news of the murder spread like wildfire and a large number of people gathered in front of the Bellare police station. Hindu organisations also staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks in the district on Wednesday to protest the killing. The murder is suspected to be a revenge act in retaliation to another killing in Bellare, police said. Security has been beefed up in Sullia and surrounding taluks to maintain law and order, the sources said.

A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police resorted to shutting down all shops, establishments and hotels in the area amid protests by people.

DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane told PTI that investigations are on and there is no breakthrough as of now.

To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police are working from various angles.

Praveen Nettare, 32, was an active member of the Sangh Parivar who made his presence felt in social and political circles, said BJP DK district president Sudarshan Moodbidri. Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said they were in shock and dismay after the brutal murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJYM Dakshina Kannada Youth Murder Hindu Organisations Protest VHP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp