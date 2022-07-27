Unrest in Sullia after BJP youth leader's murder 

By PTI

MANGALURU: Unrest prevailed in Bellare and other places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, who was hacked to death by an unidentified motorbike-borne duo.

The youth was just about to return home on Tuesday night after closing his poultry shop when he was brutally attacked by the two assailants who were on a bike registered in Kerala.

The news of the murder spread like wildfire and a large number of people gathered in front of the Bellare police station. Hindu organisations also staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks in the district on Wednesday to protest the killing. The murder is suspected to be a revenge act in retaliation to another killing in Bellare, police said. Security has been beefed up in Sullia and surrounding taluks to maintain law and order, the sources said.

A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police resorted to shutting down all shops, establishments and hotels in the area amid protests by people.

DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane told PTI that investigations are on and there is no breakthrough as of now.

To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, DK district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police are working from various angles.

Praveen Nettare, 32, was an active member of the Sangh Parivar who made his presence felt in social and political circles, said BJP DK district president Sudarshan Moodbidri. Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said they were in shock and dismay after the brutal murder.

