Bihar terror module case: NIA conducts raids several places in search of PFI members

The NIA registered A case on July 22 under IPC and UAPA following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directing the agency to take over the probe from Bihar Police.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image of NIA officials used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in different places in Patna, Nalanda and Darbhanga districts in connection with Phulwarisahrif terror module case allegedly linked to extremist outfit – Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA officials also raided the house of Mohammad Athar Parvez at Phulwarisharif in Patna. Parvez, a former member of banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), is currently lodged in Beur central jail in Patna.

Earlier, an NIA team reached Singhwara in Darbhanga district early Thursday morning and started search for Mustkin, a resident of Shankarpur village. The raiding team also conducted a raid at ancestral house of Sanaullah alias Yakib and Nariuddin Jangi.

In Nalanda, the NIA team was on the look out of Mohammad Siraz alias Lalbabu, Faiz and Mohammad Asgar Ali, stated to be closely associated with SDPI. Siyaz alias Lalbabu is stated to be district president of SDPI.

A report from East Champaran said the NIA team was looking for Mohmmad Riayz Mauroof alias Bablu at Kuan village near Motihari. Riyaz is the general secretary of PFI.

ALSO READ | Documents show PFI's plot for making India an Islamic state by 2047

In Patna's Nayatola, the raiding team stumbled upon important documents in a rented house of Mohammad Athar, stated to be the leader of the group in Bihar. The entire locality had converted into a fortress in the wake of the search operation.

The PFI 'terror module' case was recently unearthed by the Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with the group and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.

On Wednesday, the NIA carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa located in Bihar's East Champaran district and arrested a teacher identified as Asghar Ali. Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired Jharkhand Police officer, and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of Bihar's capital Patna while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the request of the Bihar Police.

The NIA registered the case on July 22 night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directing the agency to take over the investigation from Bihar Police.

Till date, five members of the group have been arrested in the case.

