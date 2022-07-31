Home Nation

UP BJP MLA injured while cycling on road with pothole in his constituency

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh who was on his bicycle stumbled into the pothole and hurt his elbow badly.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NOIDA: BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has been hospitalised after suffering injuries during a cycle ride in his constituency, his associates said on Sunday.

Singh, 55, was out on a road on his bicycle on Saturday when the accident took place near Kishorepur village around 7.30 pm, they said.

"The MLA was out for routine cycling. It was drizzling and when a vehicle he was trailing moved ahead, he suddenly encountered a water-filled pothole. His bicycle stumbled into the pothole and he hurt his elbow badly," the legislator's associate Devendra Singh told PTI.

Singh was soon rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida where doctors found out that he had broken a few bones of his left arm, the associate said.

"The MLA is in the hospital and being operated upon. He will be staying in the hospital on Sunday," he added.

Singh, a fitness enthusiast, is a two-time MLA from Jewar.

He is known, among others, for his key role in negotiating the land acquisition with villagers for the upcoming greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar.

