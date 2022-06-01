'All Punjabis, not just Sikhs, must keep licensed weapons': High priest of Patna Sahib reacts to Moose Wala killing

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In the backdrop of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar (High Priest) of Takht Patna Sahib (one of the five temporal seats of the Sikhs) seconded the call given by Giani Harpreet Singh of Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) but with a little difference saying that all Punjabis not just Sikhs should keep licensed weapons for self-defence due to uncertain times.

Giani Ranjit Singh said the black days of bloodshed might return to Punjab and appealed to all Punjabis to keep weapons for self-defence. Talking to The New Indian Express, Singh said, "As the government gives arms license for keeping weapons, all the people of Punjab not just only Sikhs should procure this license and then keep a weapon for their own self-defence. You have seen how young Punjabi singer Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight as his security was cut down by the state government. He was a true Sikh despite being in glamour world. He always sported a turban."

Singh, who lives in Patna, has been given Y-category security cover in that city. The Punjab government too provides five to six gunmen for Singh's security when he visits the state. But as the other high priests' security was curtailed by the Punjab government, they refused to accept any security for them. "I too have returned my security personnel provided by the Punjab government as I do not need security," he adds.

But Singh says his paramilitary personnel are still providing him security in Patna.

Singh fears that the days of black days of bloodshed might return back in Punjab. "If these types of incidents happen then there will be fear in the minds of the people and the situation can worsen," he adds. Singh appealed to the people to remain calm and composed.

The high priest also said that the youth should learn martial arts such as gatka (Sikh martial art) for their self-defence. A few days ago, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had stirred the pot by urging all Sikhs to have licensed modern weapons.