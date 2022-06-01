ED attaches PFI accounts in money laundering case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED has attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organisation Popular Front of India and a linked organisation called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them, officials said on Wednesday.

The accounts hold more than Rs 68 lakh.

The PFI had earlier marched to the ED office in Kochi alleging that the agency’s raids at the houses of its leaders in December 2021 as part of the probe into suspected money laundering activities.

The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

They said 23 accounts of the PFI having Rs 59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having Rs 9,50,030 have been attached.

The Islamist organisation was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.