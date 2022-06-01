Sourav Ganguly hints at starting 'new chapter' in life

By Online Desk

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he was planning to "start something to help a lot of people".

Hinting at a beginning of a new chapter of his life, in a Twitter post, the Board of Control for Cricket in India President and former Indian cricket team captain said, "Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

According to the post, 2022 marks the 30th year since the start of his journey with cricket.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah clarified ANI that Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI.

According to the reports, there are speculations are that the cricketer might get into politics since he had hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Bengal.