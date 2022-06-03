STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor said prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure but CM Nitish Kumar does not want to accept this reality.

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Election strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor, on Thursday said prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "does not want to accept this reality".

While addressing a gathering, as a part of his `Jan Suraaj' campaign, in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Monday, Kishor, said, "The enforcement of liquor ban has totally failed in Bihar. Despite Bihar being a dry state, those who want can easily get liquor here. Therefore, prohibition in the Bihar has been a complete failure."

However the Bihar chief minister "does not want to accept this reality," he added.

While targeting the Bihar government, the election strategist on Thursday ran a poll on Twitter questioning the effective implementation of liquor prohibition in the state.

Kishor asked respondents to give a `yes' or `no' answer to his poser - "prohibition of liquor in Bihar has completely failed. Social media users started giving their opinion on this poll."

The state government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage transportation, sale, consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which has so far been amended several times.

