Amid protests, Mann meets kin of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjab CM assures family of speedy probe into the killing

Published: 04th June 2022

Bhagwant Mann with Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala, at Musa village on Friday | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Amid protests held by angry local villagers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents at their native place Moosa in Mansa. Mann assured the family that the killers will be behind the bars at the earliest. 

Mann, who stayed with the aggrieved family for over an hour, assured them that the police has got vital clues regarding the murder of Moosewala and that the perpetrators will be nabbed soon. He also said that on the demand of the family, he has set the wheels in motion for a judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge.

Asserting that he accords top priority to humanity, Mann said whosoever wants do politics should be ashamed. He said that people who had been criticising the singer on varied issues are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for cheap publicity. People of Punjab are aware of the dubious track record of these hypocrite leaders and they will not get misled by them, Mann added.

Around 1,500 police personnel had been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala as Mann went to meet the bereaved family amid protests by people against the Punjab government and state police for allegedly stopping them from entering the village ahead of the CM’s visit. “We are being stopped from entering the village. Vehicles of our relatives are not being allowed to enter either,” a villager said.

The police however denied the claims. The MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Gurpreet Singh, who reached Moosewala’s house ahead of Mann’s visit, faced protests and had to return, as the protesters raised slogans against the state government. He later came back with Mann. The AAP had drawn criticism as no MLA or minister had visited the family or attended the singer’s cremation on Wednesday.

Gangster ‘admits’ role 
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is said to have told the Delhi Police that he got Moosewala killed. Sources said Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, alleged that Moosewala had a hand in the killing of  Youth Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year.Meanwhile, two youths linked to Bishnoi have been nabbed from Fatehabad in Haryana by the Punjab Police.

