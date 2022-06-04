STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another blow for Congress as Gujarat leader takes ‘break from politics’

Within  days of  Hardik Patel moving to BJP, the Gujarat Congress received another blow on Friday as former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki announced a “short break” from politics.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

“Elections are coming up at the end of 2022 but I am taking a break which could be for two months, three months, or even six months. This is my personal decision,” he told media persons.

The announcement comes amid his troubled marriage. Sources said Solanki has been annoyed with the Congress high command for a long time. He is said to have gone to Delhi to meet the Gandhi family a few days ago,  but the latter did not give him appointment.

The sources added that there are many other reasons for Solanki’s exit, but he does not want to discredit the Gandhi family as his father Madhavsinh Solanki was loyal to the Gandhis. Hence, he decided to take a break citing his troubled marriage. He may join BJP later, as he is in touch with an old Congress ally who is now in the saffron camp.

A senior leader said: “Bharatsinh was annoyed since the Rajya Sabha election in 2020, when Congress spokesperson Shakti sinh was made candidate of first-preference.” Solanki has been embroiled in controversy due to his marital troubles. He has filed for divorce from his wife, who had earlier accused him of domestic violence.

