BJP pulls population policy card at JD-U 

After coming together on the issue of caste-based census in Bihar, the BJP has sought to embarrass its ally, JD-U, by demanding enforcement of population control policy in the state.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: After coming together on the issue of caste-based census in Bihar, the BJP has sought to embarrass its ally, JD-U, by demanding enforcement of population control policy in the state. In an apparent bid to re-assert itself after JD-U leader Nitish Kumar imposed his caste-based plan on the BJP, the saffron party has now raised the issue of population control policy in a bid to put the chief minister  in a spot.

BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ said, “Caste-based census is fine but now there is a need for enforcement of population control policy in Bihar in view of the population explosion.” The remark evoked a sharp reaction from state JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha, who denied the need for such a policy.

The state cabinet on Thursday passed a proposal to conduct a caste-based survey with the state’s resources. Babloo claimed that Bihar’s growth would not become ‘visible’ until the population control policy was enforced. Nitish has always spoken against population policy, saying the fertility rate would decline with girls’ education.
 

TAGS
JDU BJP Bihar Nitish Kumar
