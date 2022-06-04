STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No intention to fight any elections, says Moose Wala's father

"The pyre of my son is not yet doused. I have no intention to contest elections," Balkaur said.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Facebook)

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Saturday clarified he will not contest any elections and asked people not to pay heed to any rumour surrounding it.

His statement came a day after Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring endorsed a suggestion of economist Sardara Singh Johl to get Balkaur elected unopposed from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala's parents met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chandigarh airport on Saturday.

After the meeting, Balkaur took to social media and said he gets hurt when he comes across various such talks circulating on social media.

ALSO READ: Moose Wala's parents likely to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh 

"Do not pay heed to them," he asked people. "The pyre of my son is not yet doused. I have no intention to contest elections," Balkaur said.

Thanking people for sharing the grief with the family, he urged people to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of his son on June 8 and added that he would then share his thoughts. Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

On his Facebook page on Friday, noted economist Johl wrote that the killing of Moose Wala was very unfortunate and painful. "The society lost a forceful and popular voice. It is a cultural loss. Yet the loss for the parents is unimaginable and cannot be compensated," he had stated.

ALSO READ: Punjab government's request for probe by sitting HC judge turned down

While extending his heartfelt condolences to Moose Wala's parents, Johl had said, "I feel it may be a bit helpful consolation if the father of Sidhu Moose Wala is persuaded to be elected in by-election to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed."

After his tweet, Punjab Congress chief Warring had endorsed Johl's views. "Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moose Wala's loss to his parents. Dr SS Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh Ji be fielded as consensus candidate for Sangrur bypoll & he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree. Let's put politics of one-upmanship aside," Warring had said in a tweet.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Mann, who at present is the Punjab Chief Minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019. Polling for the seat will be held on June 23 while counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moose Wala
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp