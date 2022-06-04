STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi directs strict action as clashes erupt in Kanpur

As many as 12 persons have been injured in the clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police use tear gas to disperse people amid clashes in Kanpur on Friday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Taking cognizance of the communal conflagration in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to UP Director general of police (DGP) and state Chief Secretary along with additional chief secretary, home, to invoke Gangster Act and National Security Act (NSA) against the trouble makers, imposing strictest sections to make the action a deterrent for others.

As many as 12 persons have been injured in the clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested. After seeing President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi off from Chakeri airport, the CM called up Chief Secretary DS Mishra, DGP DS Chauhan and   ACS, Home,  Avnish Awasthi to take the details of the flare-up.

ALSO READ | 18 arrested in Kanpur stone pelting incident: Police

According to sources, the CM also issued directives to the officers to act against the culprits under the National Security Act  (NSA) and seize their property, and use bulldozer if necessary so that no one dares to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading communal frenzy in the state in future. 

Meanwhile, giving an update over the incident,  ADG (law & order) Prashant Kumar said that added force, including 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been sent to the area. The ADG said that members of a particular community tired to get the shops shut forcibly over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently. When it was resisted, then stone-pelting from both the sides started. As the police tried to intervene, it was also attacked.  After the senior officials reached the spot, force was used to bring the situation under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Kanpur violence Kanpur
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp