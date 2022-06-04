Yogi directs strict action as clashes erupt in Kanpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of the communal conflagration in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to UP Director general of police (DGP) and state Chief Secretary along with additional chief secretary, home, to invoke Gangster Act and National Security Act (NSA) against the trouble makers, imposing strictest sections to make the action a deterrent for others.

As many as 12 persons have been injured in the clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested. After seeing President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi off from Chakeri airport, the CM called up Chief Secretary DS Mishra, DGP DS Chauhan and ACS, Home, Avnish Awasthi to take the details of the flare-up.

According to sources, the CM also issued directives to the officers to act against the culprits under the National Security Act (NSA) and seize their property, and use bulldozer if necessary so that no one dares to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading communal frenzy in the state in future.

Meanwhile, giving an update over the incident, ADG (law & order) Prashant Kumar said that added force, including 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been sent to the area. The ADG said that members of a particular community tired to get the shops shut forcibly over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently. When it was resisted, then stone-pelting from both the sides started. As the police tried to intervene, it was also attacked. After the senior officials reached the spot, force was used to bring the situation under control.