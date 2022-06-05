STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate speech against Prophet Muhammad: Nupur Sharma withdraws her comment after suspension from BJP

Published: 05th June 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Local Congress Councilor with her supporters during a protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suspended from the BJP following her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad, Nupur Sharma on Sunday unconditionally withdrew the controversial statement made in a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

Sharma, who was a BJP national spokesperson, claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

She was apparently referring to the claims of Hindu groups about the presence of a Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

She added, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against her.

Cases have been filed against Sharma in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who has been expelled by the party, said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

WATCH |

Both Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal also requested people on Twitter not to disclose their addresses, saying they and their families are facing threats.

Their message was apparently in reaction to some users sharing the party's communications regarding the action against them, as the letters carried their addresses too.

Prophet Muhammad Nupur Sharma BJP hate speech
Comments(3)

  • Muralidhar M S
    What was her comment?
    14 hours ago reply

  • Ravi Saroj Gopal
    Immature responses to any issue will be counter productive Ministers and spokespersons should not utter insolent words and absurd phrases. It is difficult to build up good relations with a country. But stupid words can ruin it abruptly.
    17 hours ago reply

  • Muraleedharan
    Nupur Sharma is not the owner of Mahadev and nobody appointed her to protect Shivalinga. She must be arrested for trying to divide our comminities. She had given a stick to opposition to beat NDA. If she has any responsibility in her profession
    18 hours ago reply
