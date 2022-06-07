STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Roads in Bihar will match with that of US by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister for Roadways and Transport said that Bihar would soon figure in the list of country's developed states.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari . ( File Photo)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister for Roadways and Transport Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that road network in Bihar will match with that of the USA by 2024.

The minister was speaking at inaugural function of eastern flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu over the river Ganga at Hajipur in Vaishali district. He also laid foundation of different road and bridge projects in the state on the occasion.

Gadkari said that Bihar will develop leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in the state.

The minister further said that Bihar would soon figure in the list of country's developed states. The Union Ministry of Roadways and Transport will leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of both under-construction as well as proposed projects. He mentioned about some important proposals related to construction of roads and bridges earlier submitted to the Centre by the state government and those which were about to be completed.

ALSO READ | UP roads will soon vie with those of US under its 'double-engine' growth: Gadkari

“I never tell a lie. I do what I utter. Take down my words in your diary and wait for the day when the announcements at such functions were translated into reality,” Gadkari, who earlier served as BJP's national president and frequently visited Bihar, said among thunderous applause from the crowd.

Referring to expansion of Patna, the capital of Bihar, Gadkari said that he would be happy if smart cities were developed along the ring road, which is part of the expansion plan of Patna. The ring road project will play important role in development of the state capital.

He also assured to approve a project for building double-Decker bridge in Patna to ease traffic flow in the capital. The union ministry has already approved proposal for construction of bridges over state highways and national highways in Bihar.

Gadkari also talked about Budha circuit, Jain circuit and Ramjanki (Ayodhya) circuit among others. “Days are not far off when the state will witness a drastic change as far as infrastructure like road and bridges are concerned,” he told the gathering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar roads Bihar development Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp