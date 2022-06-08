Alleged Al Qaida note threatens to avenge insult to the Prophet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst growing criticism and condemnation of the comments against the Prophet by a former BJP spokesperson, a press note purportedly issued by the terrorist organisation Al Qaida has appeared on social media threatening violent retaliation to avenge the insult.

"We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world that we shall fight for the dignity of the Prophet. The offenders of the Prophet shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter shall not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," states the press note.

Meanwhile, there were reports appearing on social media that suggested that Qatar Airways had stopped taking bookings of Indian passengers on their flights. However, senior officials from the ministry of civil aviation denied these reports and said that the airline was operating as normal. Qatar has 190 flights per week out of India and it's not likely that they will take such a step.

More Muslim countries have now registered their protests against the derogatory statements on the Prophet. These include Indonesia, Maldives, Iraq, Malaysia, Libya, Turkey and Egypt. A total of 15 countries have so far voiced their displeasure, besides the OIC and GCC.

It is learnt that the BJP has now issued instructions to its members to avoid speaking against any religion. The government has underlined that it treats all religions with respect. This is the communication that has been sent to some of the nations who had not just expressed their displeasure but also summoned the Indian envoy in their respective countries.

"It is one of those episodes where the backlash was far more than one would have imagined, but it will also help others in India refrain from making such comments," said an expert on Islamic politics.

Meanwhile, India's intelligence agencies have alleged Pakistan’s role in the anti-India hashtag on social media that led to this furore. They have verified 750 unique bot accounts who have run these anti-India campaigns with the backing of Pakistan's PTI party.

The day also saw the suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, gain a supporter. Dutch politician, Geert Wilders, has gone ahead and termed the anger of the Islamic countries as 'ridiculous' stating India should not have apologised.

Amidst all this hullabaloo, Iran's foreign minister is in India to meet the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. This is the first visit of an OIC leader after the controversy around the comments began.