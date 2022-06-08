STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Compulsory yoga, moral lessons in Chhattisgarh schools

However, there will not be any examination for these two new courses,” said Alok Shukla, secretary, school education.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

yoga couple

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH state is going to introduce Yoga and Moral Education as part of the school curricula from the current academic session that is scheduled to commence from mid-June. The new classes will be compulsory.

The purpose behind the move, according to officials, is to create awareness among schoolchildren about health, hygiene, cleanliness, besides inculcating a better understanding about fairness, caring, respect and becoming a responsible citizen among them. “We have planned to make such education compulsory from the current session. The education shouldn’t just end up as mere academic note but it should equally lead to building a good character with sound moral values. However, there will not be any examination for these two new courses,” said Alok Shukla, secretary, school education.

“The feedback about children and students often showing indiscipline, becoming irritable during the pandemic and lockdown made us realise that the thrust be also given to indoctrinate self-discipline and good behavior,” said an educationist associated with SCERT. Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation has published the school books on Yoga and Moral Education. “It would soon be distributed in the schools along with the other academic books to the students. Besides building moral character, it will help students perform better,” said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, chairman, Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation.

Intended Goals 

Yoga education: To improve concentration, meditation, learn benefits of types of yoga workout
Cleanliness: on how to accomplish it at home, school, in the vicinity where students live
Discipline: its importance in schools and home. Significance of discipline in student’s life

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoga
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp