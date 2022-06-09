STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most Bihar MLC candidates to win unopposed 

Bihar Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said on Wednesday that his party would not field anyone as it did not have the requisite numerical strength in the state Assembly.  

Published: 09th June 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  With Congress announcing that it would not field a candidate in the biennial election to Bihar Legislative Council under the MLA quota, all the seven candidates from RJD, JD-U and BJP are likely to get elected unopposed.

RJD has fielded Munni Rajak, a fisherwoman who is also the general secretary of the party’s state women’s cell. While the decision surprised many, Munni’s oratory skills are said to have worked in her favour.

Similarly, RJD’s youth wing president Qari Sohaib, also known to be a sincere worker, has been awarded the MLC seat. The third candidate is Ashok Kumar Pandey, whose family has been with RJD for a long time, as his father, Shivbachan Pandey, was associated with it for 30 years.

Meanwhile, JD-U’s MLC candidates Afaque Ahmad Khan and Ravindra Singh have also been with Nitish Kumar since the 1980s. Khan is now the party’s national general secretary while Singh is the national secretary. BJP’s candidates Anil Sharma and Hari Sahni are also known to be dedicated workers.

