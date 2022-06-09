STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remark row: Temple vandalised in Pakistan, nationwide protests on June 10

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in these protests which will be held at government buildings, major intersections, press clubs and religious sites.

Published: 09th June 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

People chant anti-India slogans to condemn the derogatory references to Prophet Muhammad in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday.(Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various groups in Pakistan have threatened to march across various cities in Pakistan to condemn the remark on Prophet made by Nupur Sharma.

Organisers include Islamic parties like Jammat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Labbaik as well as the Pakistan Ulema Council.

The demonstrations will occur after the afternoon prayers. Senate members will rally outside the Indian embassy in Islamabad. The Indian government has sought security in the event of this announcement.

ALSO READ | Satisfied with India’s stance on Prophet remark, says visiting Iranian foreign minister

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in these protests which will be held at government buildings, major intersections, press clubs and religious sites. These protests are being planned in Hyderabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffrabad, Peshwar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sargodha.

Security has been heightened and traffic advisories issued.

Meanwhile, a Hindu priest and his temple were vandalized in Korangi area of Karachi. This too has been attributed to the anger over the remarks made on Prophet. According to reports, a group of five or six men entered the priests house and vandalized the temple. No arrests have been made so far.

