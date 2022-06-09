STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Satisfied with India’s stance on Prophet remark, says visiting Iranian foreign minister

It is learnt that NSA Ajit Doval has said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson.

Published: 09th June 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiah is satisfied with the stance made by Indian officials on handling the controversy over the remarks on Prophet Mohammed, according to Tehran.

Abdollahiah, however, expressed regret over the row and condemned the incident by terming it "unfortunate", a statement made by Iran’s foreign ministry said.

It is learnt that NSA Ajit Doval has said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson.

ALSO READ | Intel points at Pakistan role as more nations from Islamic world join protest over Prophet remarks

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Islamic scholars in Delhi, the Iranian minister said that Indian muslims contributed to strengthening peace in the country. "The leaders of the Muslim community in India are a good example of strengthening peace, empathy and respectful coexistence of peoples and religions. They will not allow the growth of any phenomenon against the will of the majority of the people of India and the subcontinent," Abdollahiah added.

Indian Muslim community has made a great contribution to the development of the country. All this happened due to efforts of Islamic scholars in India, said Abdollahiah while addressing Islamic scholars.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the government, nation, and Muslim community of India," Abdollahian further said.

India-Iran relations are strong and expanding. The existance of Muslims and Islamic scholars is one of the strong points of these relations, Abdollahian said while stressing for a more accurate understanding of conspiracies and threats, respect for followers of other religions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prophet remark row Prophet Mohammed Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahiah Ajit Doval
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp