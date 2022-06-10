STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam govt threatens to sack heads of 102 schools for poor results in class 10 exams

Secondary Education Department Director Mamata Hojai asked the heads of these institutes to give reasons why they should not be dismissed from service.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government threatened to dismiss from service the heads of 102 schools which performed “pathetically” in the class 10 state board exams, the results of which were declared earlier this week.

Twenty-five of them recorded zero pass percentage, 70 below 10% and the remaining seven others 10%.

In a notice, Secondary Education Department Director Mamata Hojai asked the heads of these institutes to give reasons why they should not be dismissed from service.

“…it is found that the pass percentage of…your school is 0%. The academic performance of your school is pathetically dismal. The poor result of your school reflects upon your performance. You have miserably failed to deliver your duties,” the department wrote to the head of one of the schools.

“As such, you are hereby asked to show cause as to why the disciplinary authority should not consider your dismissal from service,” the notice with the subject “explanation” further reads.

The department asked the schools in question to send their replies within seven days from June 9.

ALSO READ | PPE kits row: AAP lodges police complaint against Assam CM, urges Governor to suspend him

With 14, Cachar district topped the list of the schools, followed by Karbi Anglong (13).

The overall pass percentage this year was 56.49. It was 93.10 in 2021 when the candidates were evaluated based on internal assessment.

In 2020, not a single student of 17 schools could pass the exam, prompting the government to decide on closing them down and transferring their teachers to other schools. However, the move had invited the wrath of the opposition parties. They said the decision would affect the state’s already-weakened education system.

Meanwhile, the government decided on promoting all class 11 students to class 12 considering the recent floods and landslides.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council made a request in this regard to all institutions under it.

Some students had appeared partially, some completely and some filled up the form but could not appear in the exams. The exams were scheduled from May 4-28 and then, rescheduled but the flood situation had not improved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam schools Assam class 10 exam results Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp