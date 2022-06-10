Assam govt threatens to sack heads of 102 schools for poor results in class 10 exams

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government threatened to dismiss from service the heads of 102 schools which performed “pathetically” in the class 10 state board exams, the results of which were declared earlier this week.

Twenty-five of them recorded zero pass percentage, 70 below 10% and the remaining seven others 10%.

In a notice, Secondary Education Department Director Mamata Hojai asked the heads of these institutes to give reasons why they should not be dismissed from service.

“…it is found that the pass percentage of…your school is 0%. The academic performance of your school is pathetically dismal. The poor result of your school reflects upon your performance. You have miserably failed to deliver your duties,” the department wrote to the head of one of the schools.

“As such, you are hereby asked to show cause as to why the disciplinary authority should not consider your dismissal from service,” the notice with the subject “explanation” further reads.

The department asked the schools in question to send their replies within seven days from June 9.

ALSO READ | PPE kits row: AAP lodges police complaint against Assam CM, urges Governor to suspend him

With 14, Cachar district topped the list of the schools, followed by Karbi Anglong (13).

The overall pass percentage this year was 56.49. It was 93.10 in 2021 when the candidates were evaluated based on internal assessment.

In 2020, not a single student of 17 schools could pass the exam, prompting the government to decide on closing them down and transferring their teachers to other schools. However, the move had invited the wrath of the opposition parties. They said the decision would affect the state’s already-weakened education system.

Meanwhile, the government decided on promoting all class 11 students to class 12 considering the recent floods and landslides.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council made a request in this regard to all institutions under it.

Some students had appeared partially, some completely and some filled up the form but could not appear in the exams. The exams were scheduled from May 4-28 and then, rescheduled but the flood situation had not improved.