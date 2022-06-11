Prophet remark row: Two dead in protest in Jharkhand's Ranchi; curfew in violence-hit areas

By ANI

RANCHI: Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests on Friday.

The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Appealing to the people to stay alert, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta on Saturday said some "opportunist forces" conspired to disturb the peace and tranquility in state capital Ranchi in an "organised" fashion.

The peace-loving people of the state will never allow them to succeed in their nefarious design, said the health minister in a statement issued by his officer here.

The police are discharging their responsibilities to maintain peace, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said.

The district administrations of Palamu, Chatra and East Singhbhum are on alert, following the violence in Ranchi that has claimed two lives and resulted in the injury to at least two dozen people, many of whom are critical, officials said.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said civil and police officers have been directed to work in coordination to meet any eventuality.

An order has been issued to maintain strict vigil on "outside forces" as well as anti-social elements, he said.

Anti-riot forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets of Chatra as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Chatra's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan has asked security forces to remain in "ready to move" mode to handle any evolving situation, they said.

Security arrangements in the steel city of Jamshedpur have been beefed up and police patrolling intensified as a precautionary measure, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)