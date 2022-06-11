STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prophet remark row: Two dead in protest in Jharkhand's Ranchi; curfew in violence-hit areas

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported

Published: 11th June 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

City streets wear a deserted look, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests on Friday.

ALSO READ | Prophet row: Situation in Bengal's Howrah 'peaceful'; Sec 144 CrPC sustained, internet suspended

The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

ALSO READ | Yogi government warns bulldozers would raze houses of 'miscreants' protesting against Prophet remark

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Appealing to the people to stay alert, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta on Saturday said some "opportunist forces" conspired to disturb the peace and tranquility in state capital Ranchi in an "organised" fashion.

The peace-loving people of the state will never allow them to succeed in their nefarious design, said the health minister in a statement issued by his officer here.

The police are discharging their responsibilities to maintain peace, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said.

The district administrations of Palamu, Chatra and East Singhbhum are on alert, following the violence in Ranchi that has claimed two lives and resulted in the injury to at least two dozen people, many of whom are critical, officials said.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said civil and police officers have been directed to work in coordination to meet any eventuality.

An order has been issued to maintain strict vigil on "outside forces" as well as anti-social elements, he said.

Anti-riot forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets of Chatra as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Chatra's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan has asked security forces to remain in "ready to move" mode to handle any evolving situation, they said.

Security arrangements in the steel city of Jamshedpur have been beefed up and police patrolling intensified as a precautionary measure, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prophet Remark Row Ranchi protest Jharkhand Police Nupur Sharma
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp