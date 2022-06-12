Prophet remarks row: Curfew imposed in Assam after protests escalate

By Online Desk

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in two districts of Assam - Cachar and Karimganj - following protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, as reported by NDTV. This section prohibits the gathering of four or more people.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on June 5 following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who had allegedly made controversial remarks too.

However, protests erupted in several parts of India on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, leaving two persons dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and a few policemen injured in stone-pelting while security forces had to resort to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling and firing in the air at some places.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has been unsparing against the protesters who allegedly indulged in violence while they took to the streets on June 10. Bulldozers were used to raze the 'illegal properties' of the protesters today in Kanpur and Prayagraj. According to sources, the gate and outer walls of the house of Javed Mohammad, a local politician of Prayagraj, has been demolished. Police claimed Javed Mohammed to be the mastermind behind the protests and the subsequent violence that broke out on June 10.

In West Bengal, the government on June 10 even effected a police reshuffle in Howrah district, which witnessed violent protests. Agitators had resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire. and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district. Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

