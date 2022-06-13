STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After two-year hiatus, over 2,200 pilgrims from Bihar set to go on Hajj

Addressing a 'Duaiya' function here late on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his good wishes to those "chosen by God for this extraordinary opportunity".

Published: 13th June 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, at the start the annual hajj pilgrimage

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA:  Altogether 2,210 pilgrims from Bihar are this year scheduled to go on the Hajj pilgrimage, which had been suspended for the past couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a 'Duaiya' function here late on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his good wishes to those "chosen by God for this extraordinary opportunity".

"The state government will be sending along 14 officials and personnel who shall ensure that the pilgrims face no inconvenience in course of the journey and during their stay abroad," he said.

Kumar noted that the number of Haj pilgrims this year has been much less compared with the pre-Covid era, and those aged above 65 years of age were still not being allowed to travel.

"I sincerely wish that this dreaded virus becomes a thing of the past. However in view of the situation that prevails, we are taking all precautions including vaccination," he added.

The CM, who is often appreciated for maintaining a "secular" image, also expressed the belief that virtue accrued by Hajj pilgrimage brought about "progress in the society" and fostered "a spirit of brotherhood".

According to sources in the government, the Hajj pilgrims will be leaving for Kolkata, by train and bus, later this week. The Bihar government will also ensure their well-being while they stay at the Kolkata Hajj House, en route to Mecca.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Hajj Covid-19 Pandemic Nitish Kumar Coronavirus Vaccination Duaiya Mecca
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp