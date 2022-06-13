STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four NDA candidates, three of RJD elected unopposed to Bihar council

In the NDA camp, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) played hard ball and persuaded the BJP to agree to a "50-50 formula" even though the saffron party has many more MLAs than its coalition partner.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Seven candidates were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Bihar legislative council.

According to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretariat, certificates were handed over to the respective candidates, four of whom were fielded by the ruling NDA and the remaining by the opposition RJD.

The biennial polls have enabled the RJD to raise its tally in the upper house by three.

The party fielded Mohd Qari Sohaib, Munni Rajak and Ashok Kumar Pandey, a Muslim, a Dalit woman and a Brahmin respectively, in a bid to prove that it cared for all sections of the society.

In the NDA camp, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) played hard ball and persuaded the BJP to agree to a "50-50 formula" even though the saffron party has many more MLAs than its coalition partner.

The JD(U) fielded Afaq Ahmed and Ravindra Singh, both national-level office bearers in the party, in a move aimed at boosting the morale of committed workers.

Moreover, Ahmed's candidature sends across the message that the JD(U) remains steadfast in its commitment to secularism, the increasing clout of BJP notwithstanding. Singh is a Kurmi, the caste to which the chief minister belongs. His candidature underscores the point that fellow caste men of Kumar, the de-facto leader in the JD(U), will continue to be respected.

The second-most prominent Kurmi face in the party, Union minister RCP Singh, was recently denied another term in the Rajya Sabha, in a slap on the wrist for the bureaucrat-turned-politician with vaulting ambition.

The BJP has sought to assuage the Bhumihar community, who have of late grown indifferent towards the party, by fielding Anil Sharma of Jehanabad district. Its other candidate Hari Sahni is a Nishad, a sizeable OBC group which has been miffed with the BJP over the manner in which the saffron party got rid of its former protégé Mukesh Sahani.

According to saffron camp insiders, lack of support from Bhumihars and Nishads had led to its huge defeat in Bochahan assembly seat where by-election was held a couple of months ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar legislative council RJD NDA Nitish Kumar Bihar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp