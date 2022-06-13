Heavy barricading in central Delhi ahead of Rahul's appearance before ED 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All roads leading to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in central Delhi have been barricaded by the police after it denied permission to a protest march by supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to appear before the federal agency on Monday.

The Delhi Police has imposed provisions of Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assembly and entry of people on roads leading to the ED headquarters in Paryavaran Bhawan on A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to move from the Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to the ED office, a distance of about 2 km, to depose before the agency at 11 AM for questioning and recording of a statement in the National Herald money laundering case.

A heavy posse of Delhi Police and central paramilitary personnel have been deployed all along the roads and bylanes of central Delhi.

A Delhi Police official said the arrangements have been made to ensure that the law and order is maintained in the area.