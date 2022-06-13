PM to village heads: Observe Yoga Day near ponds  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the elected sarpanchs (village heads) to select a pond or any ancient tourist place in their respective villages and observe the International Yoga Day on June 21. The PM, through a letter written to all these village heads across the country, has also requested to share the pictures of practising Yoga from their respective villages to encourage other people to go for yoga.

The PM has also encouraged them to make sufficient efforts in spreading the government welfare schemes, promoting water conservation and promoting yoga across their areas. In the letter, written on the completion of eight years of the Modi government at the Centre, the PM has highlighted several issues on which he had sought the support of sarpanchs, acknowledging and appreciating their contributions done for the government and developments in the last eight years.

He asked them to work to make the eighth International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, special and to encourage everyone in their village to join the exercise. “The people across the world observe the International Yoga Day enthusiastically and keep sharing pictures of practising yoga from different places, from skies to the Himalayas and sea, in the preceding years have made Indians proud,” the PM has mentioned in the letter.

He has also stated that “Yoga for Humanity” is the theme of the upcoming International Yoga Day. He has categorically mentioned that the outbreak of the pandemic had made people understand the importance of yoga.